Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.94 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRCH

Porch Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.