Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) versus Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Head to Head Analysis

Prenetics Global and Talis Biomedical are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prenetics Global and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.43 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.30 Talis Biomedical $2.13 million 7.40 -$62.01 million ($31.43) -0.28

Volatility and Risk

Talis Biomedical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talis Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prenetics Global and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talis Biomedical 1 0 0 0 1.00

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.26%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Talis Biomedical -5,784.73% -75.40% -56.16%

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Talis Biomedical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global



Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Talis Biomedical



Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

