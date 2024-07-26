Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 618 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,921,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,925,000 after buying an additional 2,301,426 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

