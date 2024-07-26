PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $120.93.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,217 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $267,303.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,341.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,217 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $267,303.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,341.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,284 in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

