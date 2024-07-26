Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target Raised to C$26.50 at Scotiabank

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Propel Trading Up 0.0 %

PRL stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Propel has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.45 million.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

