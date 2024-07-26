ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $853,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trustmark by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

