ProShare Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 573,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,412,937.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

TALO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 166.07 and a beta of 1.95. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

