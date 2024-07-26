ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

