ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $134.48

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.48, but opened at $128.86. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $126.32, with a volume of 122,475 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

