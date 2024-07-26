ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $73.36

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.36, but opened at $70.23. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 16,157,033 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

