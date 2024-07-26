ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $73.36

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.36, but opened at $70.23. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 16,157,033 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
