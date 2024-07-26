ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $73.36

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.36, but opened at $70.23. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 16,157,033 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.