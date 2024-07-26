Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $631,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

