Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.55, but opened at $71.00. Prosperity Bancshares shares last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 42,255 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

