Proto Labs (PRLB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Proto Labs has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.30-0.38 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

