PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $151.00 at Oppenheimer

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Read Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $129.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.