Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alumis Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Alumis in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alumis’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

ALMS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Alumis Stock Performance

Shares of ALMS opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Alumis has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.53.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

