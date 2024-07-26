Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 1,328,372 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

