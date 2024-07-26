Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Kinross Gold Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 1,328,372 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
