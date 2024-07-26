Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Reduced by Sidoti Csr

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Archrock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE AROC opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. Archrock has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Archrock by 382.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Archrock by 70.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

