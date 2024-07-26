Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Decreased by Northland Capmk

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for BM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%.

BMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.22. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

