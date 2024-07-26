Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HCC)

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HCC opened at $67.69 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.