Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Cut by Stifel Canada (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$237.17.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$223.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$212.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$210.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

