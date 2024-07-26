Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lowered by Analyst

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Get Our Latest Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.