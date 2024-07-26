Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.77.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $253.84 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 41,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 153,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.