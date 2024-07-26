Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Middleby alerts:

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $131.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. Middleby has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 620.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

