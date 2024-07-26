Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.58. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,699,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.