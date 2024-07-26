Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $167.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,990,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,850,000 after buying an additional 136,951 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

