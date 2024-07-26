Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Raised by Analyst

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PINE. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

NYSE PINE opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.48 million, a PE ratio of -428.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

