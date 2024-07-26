Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Reduced by William Blair

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BRO opened at $97.43 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 127,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

