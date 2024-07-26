Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ERO)

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ERO opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.19. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ero Copper by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

