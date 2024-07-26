Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Increased by Analyst

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.68. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $22.20 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $22.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $28.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $30.77 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 621.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $352.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.48 and its 200-day moving average is $322.74. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $356.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.