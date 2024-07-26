Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Qualys Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $144.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 12-month low of $131.07 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.88.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

