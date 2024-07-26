Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 224.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 207,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE NX opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

