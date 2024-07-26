QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $6.24. QuantumScape shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 4,397,081 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

