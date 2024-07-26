Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Radian Group worth $684,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,368,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDN

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $253,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.