Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $37,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after acquiring an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,410,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $39.73 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

