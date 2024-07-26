Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rayonier worth $691,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 525.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $29.45 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

