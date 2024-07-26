Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,100 ($65.96) to GBX 5,200 ($67.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 4,379 ($56.63) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,102.64 ($53.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,006 ($77.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,392.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,785.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,929.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). In related news, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($57.93), for a total value of £463,307.76 ($599,208.17). Also, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 350 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($58.32) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,410.63). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

