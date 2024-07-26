RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a growth of 804.3% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMYZF stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

