RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a growth of 804.3% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
Shares of AMYZF stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.