Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RRR opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,331,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $24,897,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $12,880,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 209,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

