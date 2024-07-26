Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 281.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,952,000 after buying an additional 606,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RF opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

