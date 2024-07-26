Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.18. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Regis Resources Stock Down 11.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

