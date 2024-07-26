Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Otto de Bont Sells 9,205 Shares

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.52), for a total value of £60,660.95 ($78,454.41).

Renewi Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Renewi stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57. The firm has a market cap of £528.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,395.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Renewi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 749 ($9.69). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 667.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 610.94.

Renewi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio is 212.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Featured Articles

