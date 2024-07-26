Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$179.29.

TSE:CNR opened at C$156.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$170.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

