Research Analysts Set Expectations for Danaher Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Shares of DHR opened at $270.09 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $276.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.99 and its 200-day moving average is $248.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,175 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,154. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 33,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

