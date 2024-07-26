ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ResMed alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,225,000 after acquiring an additional 95,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Up 1.0 %

ResMed stock opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.