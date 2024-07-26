Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.070 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROIC

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.