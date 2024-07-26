Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.070 EPS.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
