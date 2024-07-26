Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.070 EPS.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

