Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $7,632,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

RVTY opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

