Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.57. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 42,202 shares.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 88,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.