Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.18

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.18 and traded as low as C$31.68. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$31.87, with a volume of 5,969 shares traded.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

