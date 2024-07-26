RLI’s (RLI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RLI. Compass Point lowered their target price on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of RLI opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73. RLI has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

